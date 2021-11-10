Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Soldiers catch illegal border crossers in North
Thailand
General

Soldiers catch illegal border crossers in North

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 13:58

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Soldiers with some of the 61 Myanmar job seekers arrested for illegal entry in Fang district, Chiang Mai, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied/ Panumet Tanraksa)
Soldiers with some of the 61 Myanmar job seekers arrested for illegal entry in Fang district, Chiang Mai, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied/ Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Sixty-one more Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry near the border in Fang district on Wednesday morning.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force spotted the group walking through the forest and stopped them for questioning.

The were 24 men, 24 women, 7 boys and 6 girls.

During questioning, they said they wanted to get work in Thailand so they could live better lives, like other compatriots who had worked in the kingdom.

Maj Gen Narit Thawornwong, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, said many people from Myanmar had illegally crossed the border into Chiang Mai over the past two months. 

They were heading for jobs in factories, in agriculture, at markets and construction camps. 

Most were using two natural border crossings, at Ban Luang in Fang district and Kiew Pha Wok in Chiang Dao district, he said. 

Official crossings along the land border with Myanmar are closed to most traffic.

(Photo supplied: Panumet Tanraksa)


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Robbery suspect shot dead in gunfight with police

A 46-year-old man wanted under an arrest warrant for robbery was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Tuesday afternoon.

19:28
Thailand

Duo's SIM-card luck runs out

PHITSANULOK: Two people were arrested for allegedly using fake ID cards to purchase SIM cards that were re-sold online.

19:23
Thailand

Mayor hails Pattaya Music Festival as success

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Music Festival has been hailed as a success amid strict Covid-19 control measures and was expected to generate at least 100 million baht in the first week, with the entire event predicted to generate over 600 million baht.

18:02