Ex-cons' unfair treatment sparks legal revision

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Office of Justice Affairs will propose a legal amendment to change how criminal records are managed on a database to help clear the names of ex-convicts and avoid any human rights abuses.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has ordered the Justice Ministry to take care of the revision after the National Human Rights Commission found the database has been causing problems for convicts after they complete their sentences, said Pol Lt Col Pongthorn Thanyasiri, director of the Office of Justice Affairs.

He said some have been refused jobs as prospective employers can check their criminal history regardless of how trivial their crimes were or how long ago their sentences ended.

"The criminal records have never been erased," he said.

Pol Lt Col Pongthorn also called to improve police regulations for recording fingerprints.

The fingerprints of suspects and those going through the court system must be stored in a separate database from those who have received a final judgement and completed their sentence, he added.

The Office of Justice Affairs needs to reconsider which criminal records can be revealed, stored or finally erased, he noted.

He said the office needs to work with relevant parties including the office of the Court of Justice, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Council of State before submitting the proposal to the Cabinet for approval.