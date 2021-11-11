Suspect in fatal stabbing surrenders

Murder suspect Chanothai Wongsaen, 37, seat left wearing a yellow T-shirt, is interrogated after surrendering at Muang police in Nakhon Sawan on Thursday morning. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: The prime suspect in the knife-murder of a wealthy woman and wounding of her girlfriend's son at a house in Muang district on Tuesday surrendered to police on Thursday.

Chanothai Wongsaen, 37, turned himself in at Muang police station in the morning. He was accompanied by Manas Amjui, chief of Moo 6 village in tambon Nong Krod of Muang district.

Mr Chanothai earlier told his father Amnuay by phone that he would surrender.

Ratkhanisorn Jarupatkittichot, 56, was killed with a knife at her house in tambon Nong Krod on Tuesday. Her friend's son, Rujipas Chotitham, 22, was seriously injured. Their attacker fled with two gold necklaces stolen from the victims.

Ms Ratkhanisorn ran a firm providing internet network services in the province.

On Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Rapheephong Sukphaiboon, chief of Nakhon Sawan police, met investigators handling the case. They said evidence pointed to the attacker being Mr Chanothai and obtained a court warrant for his arrest for murder, attempted murder and theft.

During questioning, the suspect told police he had been hiding nearby since Tuesday. He spent Wednesday night in trees beside a swamp at Nong Tako village in tambon Nong Krod, Pol Maj Gen Rapheephong said.

The motive for the killing and circumstances surrounding it were still being investigated. (continues below)

Rujipas Chotitham, 22, injured son of the victim's girlfriend gives press interviews at Wat Don Yai in Nakhon Sawan during funeral rites for the victim on Wedneday. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

A source said the suspect had two small knife wounds to his head when he arrived at the police station. Medics were called to treat his injuries. Pol Maj Gen Rapheephong led the interrogation on Thursday.

The source said Mr Chanothai was injured while fighting with Mr Rujipas, who had managed to take the knife from him. Mr Rujipas then allegedly attacked Mr Chanothai, who was able to take back the knife and then used it to assault Mr Rujipas, who fell unconscious.

Police took possession of two gold necklaces, each weighing two baht, from the suspect.

The village head said Mr Chanothai's parents had contacted him and said their son wanted to surrender. He then went to Nong Tako village, where the suspect was in hiding and accompanied him to the police station.

Mr Annuay, the suspect’s father, said his son went to the victim’s house on Tuesday to discuss a debt he owed the woman.

He said Ms Ratkhanisorn reprimanded Mr Chanothai and threatened to kick his face. This made his son angry and he went to the woman's kitchen, grabbed a knife and use it to attack and finally kill her.