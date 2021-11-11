Korean chiropractor arrested in clinic raid

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, left, inspects an unlicensed chiropractic clinic in the Srinagarind area of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Health officials and police raided three related chiropractic clinics in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Thursday and arrested a South Korean practitioner for providing unauthorised services.

The clinics belonged to a Thai owner and were located in the Srinagarind and Chidlom areas of Bangkok and in the Muang Thong Thani estate in Nonthaburi province, officials said.

Inspecting one of the raided clinics in the Srinagarind area, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said people earlier complained they were charged fees of four to six digits and doubted the foreign chiropractors at the clinics had licences.

The clinics and the arrested practitioner did not have a locally-issued licence and were considered illegal, Mr Sathit said.

The chiropractor was initially charged with unauthorised practices and was liable to a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht. The owner was charged with violating the Hospital Act for letting unauthorised people practise in the clinics, and was liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

The deputy public health minister did not give the suspects' names.