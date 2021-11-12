Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dogs to help inmates return to society
Thailand
General

Dogs to help inmates return to society

published : 12 Nov 2021 at 09:00

newspaper section: News

writer: King-oua Laohong

Young beagles will play an important role in a pilot project for dog-assisted therapy that the Justice Ministry has organised to help inmates ease their depression and anxiety by raising and bonding with dogs. (Photo courtesy of Justice Ministry)
Young beagles will play an important role in a pilot project for dog-assisted therapy that the Justice Ministry has organised to help inmates ease their depression and anxiety by raising and bonding with dogs. (Photo courtesy of Justice Ministry)

The Justice Ministry will allow inmates in four prisons to raise dogs, as part of a pilot project aimed at reducing anxiety, depression and other antisocial behaviour among convicts.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Thursday the Department of Corrections will test the efficacy of animal-assisted therapy in Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Khlong Phai and Khao Bin prisons, with the intention of psychologically preparing inmates to rejoin wider society following their incarceration.

The department is working with animal associations and shelters to seek out dogs for the project, the minister said. It's not clear how much time inmates will get to spend with the animals.

Before an inmate can partake in the project, a supervisor will match him or her with a dog that suits the character and/or temperament of the inmate, to ensure the project's success. Inmates will also be briefed by a veterinarian on how to handle a dog and look after it.

If the project is well received, it will be expanded to other correctional facilities in the country, the minister said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

MRTA readies bidding for for Purple Line extension

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) is gearing up to invite companies to submit a tender for the extension of the Purple Line electric rail services, which will connect Tao Poon and Rat Burana.

07:11
Sports

Port coach Dusit's exit shocks Nualphan

Dusit Chalermsan on Thursday became the second Thai League 1 coach to quit his job, his decision coming as a big "shock" to Port team chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

07:00
Business

State urged to speed up return of migrants

The private sector calls on the government to speed up allowing the entry of vaccinated migrant workers under a memorandum of understanding to be signed with neighbouring countries.

06:44