1.4m Moderna doses to arrive end of November
Thailand
General

1.4m Moderna doses to arrive end of November

published : 13 Nov 2021 at 11:10

writer: Online Reporters

A hospital staff shows people who pre-paid for Moderna shots with Ramathibodi Hospital to a waiting area at the vaccination centre at CentralPlaza Ladprao shopping complex in Bangkok on Nov 9. (Photo by Varuth Hiranyatheb)
A hospital staff shows people who pre-paid for Moderna shots with Ramathibodi Hospital to a waiting area at the vaccination centre at CentralPlaza Ladprao shopping complex in Bangkok on Nov 9. (Photo by Varuth Hiranyatheb)

Around 1.4 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Thailand by the end of this month, according to the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO).

"Zuellig Pharma notified us that the vaccine from a plant in the US is ready and the shipment is expected to arrive in Thailand by the end of November," the GPO posted the update on its Facebook page on Saturday morning. 

After the first 560,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on Nov 1, they were allocated to the Thai Red Cross Society and privately run hospitals. The latter gave them to people who paid for the jabs in June.

The company has coordinated with the US-based vaccine manufacturer about the readiness to ship another 1.4 million doses that will arrive in Thailand by the end of November, according to the GPO’s Facebook post.

On Nov 1, the first batch of 560,200 Moderna doses arrived as scheduled with 77% of the vaccines to be allocated to privately run hospitals.

It was delivered by Lufthansa and received by the GPO.


