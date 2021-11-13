Section
Policeman and wife charged with drug dealing
Thailand
Crystal meth and unauthorised guns seized from home in Surat Thani

published : 13 Nov 2021 at 17:52

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pairat Yotmek and his wife, Chalermporn Sukhumthong, are shown with the crystal methamphetamine and guns seized from their house in Phunphin district of Surat Thani. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Company 417)
SURAT THANI: A police officer and his wife have been arrested on charges of selling illicit drugs after crystal methamphetamine were seized from their house in Phunphin district of this southern province.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pairat Yotmek, 52, attached to the Phunphin police station, was dismissed from the force pending a fact-finding investigation into his alleged involvement in the drug trade, Pol Maj Gen Sathit Phonphinit, chief of Surat Thani police, said on Saturday.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pairat, based at a public service unit in tambon Leeled, was arrested along with his wife Chalermporn Sukhumthong, 44, at their house in the tambon on Thursday by a team of officers from Border Patrol Police Company 417 and local officials.

Seized from the house were 900 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and three guns.

The couple have been charged with colluding to possess illicit drugs with intent to sell and possessing weapons without permission.

The suspects were handed over to Phunphin police station for further legal action.

