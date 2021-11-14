Most people worried about Covid measures during Loy Krathong: poll

A large majority of people lack confidence in measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading during this year's Loy Krathong Festival and are unsure whether to take part in it, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between Nov 6-12 on 1,139 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's green light for the Loy Krathong Festival to be held throughout the country while the Covid-19 pandemic still prevails.



This year's Loy Krathong Festival falls on Nov 19.



Asked if they had confidence in measures to be taken by organisers against the spread of the pandemic, 40.86% of the respondents had little confidence and 30.71% had no confidence. On the other side, 23.57% were fairly confident and 4.86% were very confident.



Asked whether they would take part in the festivals organised in their areas, 43.94% said "no", 30.68% were still uncertain and only 25.38% said they would definitely take part.



Asked to comment on Gen Prayut's green light for the festival, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 60.04% said they were concerned there would be new clusters of infections; 52.29% said the festival was for the conservation of Thai culture and traditions; 50.00% said it was intended to spur the economy and tourism; 44.28% said it would help create a joyful atmosphere and relieve tension; and 31.43% said it would help signify the reopening of the country.



Asked what recommendations they had for organisers, 86.82% said they must ensure all measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are in place; 63.05% said events must not be too crowded; 50.04% said precautions must be taken against possible danger from fireworks and fires; 47.89% said Thai traditions and culture must be conserved; and 41.52% said the safety of waterfront venues for the festival must be checked.