Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prosecutors indict 'Joe Ferrari' torture cop
Thailand
General

Prosecutors indict 'Joe Ferrari' torture cop

published : 15 Nov 2021 at 17:25

writer: Online Reporters

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon is taken from the Crime Suppression Division to the Nakhon Sawan police station on the night of Aug 26 after he surrendered and was interrogated. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon is taken from the Crime Suppression Division to the Nakhon Sawan police station on the night of Aug 26 after he surrendered and was interrogated. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Public prosecutors on Monday took the high-profile murder case involving a former police station chief and his six-member team to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) spokesman Itthiporn Kaewthip said the prosecutors had indicted Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon and six other officers in the court, and the office had directed four senior prosecutors to work on the case.

The OAG agreed to the recommendation of the Crime Suppression Division to press four charges on them in the court — malfeasance, abuse of authority, torture causing death and coercion.

They could face the death penalty if found guilty by the court.

The OAG indicted the suspects before their final detention period ends on Wednesday. They are detained at Bangkok Remand Prison.

The other suspects indicted by the OAG in the case are:

  • Pol Maj Rawirot Ditthong
  • Pol Capt Songyot Khlainak
  • Pol Lt Thoranin Matwanna
  • Pol Snr Sgt Maj Suphakon Nimchuen
  • Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wisut Bunkhiew
  • Pol L/C Pawikon Khammarew

All were accused of killing Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, while trying to extort 2 million baht from him on Aug 5.

A video posted on social media showed Chiraphong being suffocated during the interrogation, his head covered by a black plastic bag. He was officially pronounced dead the next day.

All denied the accusations and vowed to fight the case in court.

Pol Col Thitisan is known as Joe Ferrari due to his obsession with expensive cars.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy shrinks less than expected, 2021 outlook raised as tourism revival eyed

Thailand's economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter as businesses started a slow recovery from the coronavirus-driven slump in activity, while the reopening of the tourism sector raised hopes of a steady revival.

13:23
Thailand

Greetings billboards vandalised ahead of PM's arrival in Krabi

KRABI: Several billboards with greetings for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were slashed and torn ahead of his arrival in this southern province on Monday for a mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

13:15
Thailand

Bangkok's secondary schools resume on-site teaching

On-site teaching resumed at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's 109 secondary schools on Monday, with nearly all staff and students now vaccinated against Covid-19.

12:16