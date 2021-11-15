Prosecutors indict 'Joe Ferrari' torture cop

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon is taken from the Crime Suppression Division to the Nakhon Sawan police station on the night of Aug 26 after he surrendered and was interrogated. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Public prosecutors on Monday took the high-profile murder case involving a former police station chief and his six-member team to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) spokesman Itthiporn Kaewthip said the prosecutors had indicted Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon and six other officers in the court, and the office had directed four senior prosecutors to work on the case.

The OAG agreed to the recommendation of the Crime Suppression Division to press four charges on them in the court — malfeasance, abuse of authority, torture causing death and coercion.

They could face the death penalty if found guilty by the court.

The OAG indicted the suspects before their final detention period ends on Wednesday. They are detained at Bangkok Remand Prison.

The other suspects indicted by the OAG in the case are:

Pol Maj Rawirot Ditthong

Pol Capt Songyot Khlainak

Pol Lt Thoranin Matwanna

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Suphakon Nimchuen

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wisut Bunkhiew

Pol L/C Pawikon Khammarew

All were accused of killing Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, while trying to extort 2 million baht from him on Aug 5.

A video posted on social media showed Chiraphong being suffocated during the interrogation, his head covered by a black plastic bag. He was officially pronounced dead the next day.

All denied the accusations and vowed to fight the case in court.

Pol Col Thitisan is known as Joe Ferrari due to his obsession with expensive cars.