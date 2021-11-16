Proposal to legalise porn, sex toys submitted to House Speaker

Online sex performer Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao, centre, and content creator Attapol Khaithong, right, at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the legalisation of pornographic content and sex toys. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A group calling for the legalisation of pornographic videos and sex toys submitted its proposal to the House Speaker's office at the parliament on Tuesday.

One of its newest members is a young woman arrested and charged recently for streaming sexual activities with her boyfriend online to paying subscribers.

Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao (Miss Bad Egg) was among the people who arrived at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the amendment to Section 287 of the Criminal Code.

The section prohibits trade in obscene material, with penaities of up to three years in prison and/or fine of 6,000 baht.

Ms Suthanya and her boyfriend were arrested in Samut Prakan province in September.

The group was led by content creator Attapol Khaithong, who said Section 287 prevented people working on sexual content from fully using their bodies and lives to make a living.

The section obstructed occupations and limited individuals' rights over their bodies and lives, he said.

The section should be amended to legalise production, distribution and trading in sexual content and sex toys. The Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry could regulate them, he said.

The group submitted their proposal to Sukit Atthopakorn, adviser to the House Speaker. The group plans to gather more signatures to support their amendment proposal.

Police have recently arrested many people for streaming sexual acivities online for paying subscribers.

In addition to Nong Khai Nao, they include a couple in their 30s for having sex on the side of a scenic Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road known for its large yang (resin) trees in Saraphi district of Chiang Mai early last month.

In the middle of last month, a transgender woman was arrested in Tak province for allegedly live-streaming sex with her boyfriend to paying subscribers in a Line group.

The "sex content creator" saga has reignited debate between people of traditional values and those with liberal views on how far sexual activities can go under the law, and how the issue should be handled.