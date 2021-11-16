Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Proposal to legalise porn, sex toys submitted to House Speaker
Thailand
General

Proposal to legalise porn, sex toys submitted to House Speaker

published : 16 Nov 2021 at 16:29

writer: Online Reporters

Online sex performer Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao, centre, and content creator Attapol Khaithong, right, at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the legalisation of pornographic content and sex toys. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Online sex performer Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao, centre, and content creator Attapol Khaithong, right, at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the legalisation of pornographic content and sex toys. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A group calling for the legalisation of pornographic videos and sex toys submitted its proposal to the House Speaker's office at the parliament on Tuesday.

One of its newest members is a young woman arrested and charged recently for streaming sexual activities with her boyfriend online to paying subscribers.

Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao (Miss Bad Egg) was among the people who arrived at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the amendment to Section 287 of the Criminal Code.

The section prohibits trade in obscene material, with penaities of up to three years in prison and/or fine of 6,000 baht.

Ms Suthanya and her boyfriend were arrested in Samut Prakan province in September.

The group was led by content creator Attapol Khaithong, who said Section 287 prevented people working on sexual content from fully using their bodies and lives to make a living.

The section obstructed occupations and limited individuals' rights over their bodies and lives, he said.

The section should be amended to legalise production, distribution and trading in sexual content and sex toys. The Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry could regulate them, he said.

The group submitted their proposal to Sukit Atthopakorn, adviser to the House Speaker. The group plans to gather more signatures to support their amendment proposal.

Police have recently arrested many people for streaming sexual acivities online for paying  subscribers.

In addition to Nong Khai Nao, they include a couple in their 30s for having sex on the side of a scenic Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road known for its large yang (resin) trees in Saraphi district of Chiang Mai early last month.

In the middle of last month, a transgender woman was arrested in Tak province for allegedly live-streaming sex with her boyfriend to paying subscribers in a Line group.

The "sex content creator" saga has reignited debate between people of traditional values and those with liberal views on how far sexual activities can go under the law, and how the issue should be handled.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Thai oil demand finally recovering

Thai Oil Plc (TOP), Thailand's largest oil refinery by capacity, believes domestic demand for fuel has begun to return to pre-pandemic levels, except for jet fuel.

10:01
Business

What Does Inflation Mean for U.S. Businesses? For Some, Bigger Profits

Companies are paying higher wages, spending more for materials and absorbing record freight costs, pushing up economic inflation gauges. They are also reporting some of their best profitability in years.

09:15
Thailand

Doctors honoured for contributions to developing mRNA jabs

Three doctors from Canada, Hungary and United States have been honoured with the Prince Mahidol Award for their work on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

09:00