6,524 new Covid cases, 56 new deaths
published : 17 Nov 2021 at 08:13
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 6,524 new Covid-19 cases and 56 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, 7,191 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,008,361 Covid-19 patients, 1,898,217 of whom have recovered to date.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,037,224 Covid-19 cases, with 1,925,643 complete recoveries so far.
The death toll stood at 20,105 during the third wave and 20,199 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.