6,524 new Covid cases, 56 new deaths

Tourists watch the sunset from a bar in Pai district of Mae Hong Soon on Monday. The country eases restrictions after new Covid-19 cases and fatalities decrease. (Bloomberg photo)

Thailand logged 6,524 new Covid-19 cases and 56 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, 7,191 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,008,361 Covid-19 patients, 1,898,217 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,037,224 Covid-19 cases, with 1,925,643 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,105 during the third wave and 20,199 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.