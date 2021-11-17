Three arrested for Red Line cable theft

The three suspects with electrical cables allegedly stolen from the Red Line electric train project, after their arrest near Bang Sue Grand Station on Khamphaeng Phet 6 road in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo supplied: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Railway police on Wednesday morning arrested three men and seized a quantity of electrical cables stolen from a railway line construction site.

Pol Maj Gen Amnat Traipot, commander of the Railway Police Division, said the three men were arrested near Bang Sue Grand Station on Khamphaeng Phet 6 road in Chatuchak district.



They were inpossssion of eight one-metre long 4Cx25 cables and sixteen 50-centimetre long 4Cx25 cables, 20 kilogrammes in total, and about 4kg of aluminium wire. A pair of wire cutters and a Toyota Vigo pickup were impounded as evidence.



Thana Poom-am, 55, from Lop Buri, and Rampai Kampiwong, 53, and Wiwat Chartsri, 51, from Nong Bua Lamphu were charged with theft. They each denied the charge.



Pol Maj Gen Amnat said the arrests follows reports that electrical cable for the Red Line electric train project had been cut and stolen, causing damage to the State Railway of Thailand and disrupting signal transmissions for the rail system.



Teams had been deployed to suppress the theft, he said.