Illegal border crossers say 1,000 poised to follow

The 86 border crossers from Myanmar caught in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Another 86 job seekers were caught after illegally crossing the Myanmar border into Muang district on Tuesday night, and they told authorities that 1,000 more were poised to follow them.

They were apprehended by patrols of local police, border patrol police and local officials after entering Thailand through Sibsob and Hub Talee natural border crossings in tambon Koh Lak, Pol Col Samer Yusamran, chief of Muang police station, said on Wednesday.

There were 52 men and 34 women,all Myanmar nationals without travel documents.

The detainees were taken to a shelter at Wat Rattanawiwek Khlong Wan in tambon Khlong Wan forCovid-19 screening.

During questioning, they told officials that another 1,000 of their compatriots were waiting at Mudong village to cross the border into Prachuap Khiri Khan in search of jobs.

They all planned to enter the country via natural border crossings.

Official border checkpoints are closed to most traffic.