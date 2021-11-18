Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
A new blow for same-sex marriages
Thailand
General

A new blow for same-sex marriages

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 10:25

newspaper section: News

writer: King-oua Laohong

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which only allows for a man and a woman to register their marriage, is not against people's constitutional rights, marking a blow for proponents of same-sex marriages.

The ruling, which appeared in a press release published by the court on Wednesday, was handed down in response to a request by the Central Juvenile and Family Court.

The court was seeking an interpretation as to whether Section 1448 runs counter to Sections 25, 26 and 27 of the charter, which guarantees equal civil rights for all citizens.

A female couple identified as Pheomsap Sae-ung and Phuangphet Hemkham sought to legally wed on Feb 14 of last year but saw their case rejected by the registrar citing Section 1448.

They had petitioned the Central Juvenile and Family Court seeking to overturn the registrar's dismissal of their request.

The Constitutional Court's ruling, however, was accompanied by an observation that parliament, the cabinet and other government organisations should draft a law to ensure the rights of all people are equally protected, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia cleric arrested over ties to Bali bombing group

A senior Indonesian cleric has been arrested over allegations he raised funds for the Al-Qaeda-linked terror network behind the Bali nightclub bombings and other attacks, police said Wednesday.

17 Nov 2021
Business

Charting nation's digital future

5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) will all be key elements in the infrastructure of the country's digital economy for the betterment of Thai people, the government said on Wednesday.

17 Nov 2021
World

Malaysia’s new Covid cases climb again ahead of state polls

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia rose above the 6,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in five days, fuelled by a higher infectivity rate.

17 Nov 2021