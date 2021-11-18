New 2022 tourism campaign gets nod

The cabinet has approved a new campaign called "Visit Thailand Year 2022" to promote tourism, while the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has established a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the industry.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the cabinet on Tuesday approved the ministry's proposed campaign in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's target of reviving the local tourism industry.

"The Tourism Authority of Thailand will oversee the campaign to draw foreign visitors to travel in Thailand using a budget drawn from both the government and private sector. The campaign will focus on Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ayutthaya," Mr Phiphat said.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the goal of the campaign is to hit a hotel occupancy rate of 50% in targeted provinces.

"Promotional packages will be implemented based on the collaboration of hotels and airlines. The TAT has also ordered overseas offices and domestic offices to revise their working plan for 2022 in a bid to meet the target of the campaign," Mr Yuthasak said.

"We will focus on the Middle East and Indian markets in the coming year."

He said the CCSA also approved on Nov 12 the establishment of a new Centre for Tourism and Sports Situation Administration, chaired by Mr Chote Trachu, permanent secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, in a bid to ease the difficulties encountered when traveling during the pandemic.

Mr Yuthasak said the centre will help facilitate visitors with Covid-19 prevention procedures in order to travel to each province.

He said visitors to blue zone provinces must present a vaccine passport before entering, despite having already had to present it at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Yuthasak added that with all the measures in place, the tourism sector is expected to rebound and meet a target of recovering to 50% of its 2019 level in terms of revenue by next year.