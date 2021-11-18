3,000 cops to police revellers

City Hall is encouraging people to only float krathong made of natural materials, like the one held by this model, during Loy Krathong. Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The Metropolitan Police Bureau will deploy 3,000 officers to assure public safety during the Loy Krathong festival.

Bureau spokesman Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, said on Wednesday that the large number of officers was to ensure that all events being laid on for tomorrow's festival in Bangkok receive adequate protection.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be arranging Loy Krathong activities at many public venues throughout Bangkok.

Major sites include Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district and along the Klong Ong Ang canal in the central Bangkok districts of Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon, as well as 30 parks across the capital.

"The event at Rama VIII Bridge will take place from 5pm-10pm. There will be antique markets, where people can buy items from all 50 districts of Bangkok," Mr Kriangyos said.

"At Klong Ong Ang, people can enjoy street art performances as well as mini-concerts, which will be performed along both sides of the canal from Ratchawong Intersection to Phanuphan Bridge from tomorrow until Sunday starting from 5pm."

He assured that the Loy Krathong festivities will follow anti-Covid guidelines that call for social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, temperature-checking and use of the Thai Chana app.

He also asked the public to bring just one krathong per family which should be made from natural materials, so as to reduce waste and protect the environment.

The sale of alcohol, fireworks, and sky lanterns will be banned.