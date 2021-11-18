Section
Smuggled ganja, boat, vehicle seized
Thailand
General

Smuggled ganja, boat, vehicle seized

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 11:44

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Packages of compressed marijuana, 854 kilogrammes in total, displayed during a media briefing in Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday evening. The drugs were abandoned by smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district. (Photo supplied)
Packages of compressed marijuana, 854 kilogrammes in total, displayed during a media briefing in Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday evening. The drugs were abandoned by smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol has seized another 854 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana, worth about 10 million baht, found on the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district.

Also seized were a Toyota pickup truck with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates and a fishing boat, both abandoned by the fleeing smugglers.

The cache was discovered on the river bank at Ban Yang Nok Hor village Moo 2 in tambon Woen Phrabat and the seizure announced by Nakhon Phanom governor Chathip Rujanaseree and senior navy officers at a media briefing on Wednesdy evening.

They said the marijuana was in 854 packages each weighing about one kilogramme. It was "grade A quality" destined for delivery abroad through the South.

Over the past week, more than 3 tonnes of marijuana have been seized in this northeastern border province. 

On Saturday, border patrol police seized 1,320 kilogrammes of compresed marijuna from a van abandoned by a smuggler following a car chase in Tha Uthen district.

Senior navy officers and Nakhon Phanom governor Chathip Rujanaseree announce the seizure of 854kg of compressed marijuana, a pickup and a boat, at a press conference on Wednesday evening.  (Photo supplied)

