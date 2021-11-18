Smuggled ganja, boat, vehicle seized

Packages of compressed marijuana, 854 kilogrammes in total, displayed during a media briefing in Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday evening. The drugs were abandoned by smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol has seized another 854 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana, worth about 10 million baht, found on the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district.

Also seized were a Toyota pickup truck with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates and a fishing boat, both abandoned by the fleeing smugglers.

The cache was discovered on the river bank at Ban Yang Nok Hor village Moo 2 in tambon Woen Phrabat and the seizure announced by Nakhon Phanom governor Chathip Rujanaseree and senior navy officers at a media briefing on Wednesdy evening.

They said the marijuana was in 854 packages each weighing about one kilogramme. It was "grade A quality" destined for delivery abroad through the South.

Over the past week, more than 3 tonnes of marijuana have been seized in this northeastern border province.

On Saturday, border patrol police seized 1,320 kilogrammes of compresed marijuna from a van abandoned by a smuggler following a car chase in Tha Uthen district.