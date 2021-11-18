Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Wild elephant drowns in orchard waterhole
Thailand
General

Wild elephant drowns in orchard waterhole

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 18:10

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

The drowned wild elephant is pulled from the water hole at a durian orchard in Nop Phi Tham district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday afternoon. (Photo supplied)
The drowned wild elephant is pulled from the water hole at a durian orchard in Nop Phi Tham district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A wild bull elephant in his prime was found drowned in a plastic-lined water hole at a durian orchard in Nop Phi Tham district on Wednesday night.

Forestry officials on Thursday used a backhoe to lift the dead animal from the large pond at Ban Paklong in tambon Krung Ching, after first draining off half the water.  

At first they were not successful. The rope they tied to the backhoe's arm and around the two-tonne elephant broke under the strain.

The team tried again, using a stronger rope, and the dead elephant was lifted up onto the bank, Natthaphon Prampoon, acting Nop Phi Tham district chief, said.

The elephant had 1.5-metre long tusks. It drowned in the pond on Wednesday night. The durian farmer found it and informed forestry officials.

Officials said it had probably come from the nearby forest in search of food and was attracted to the water, slipped and fell in and could not get out.

Veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Thursday examined the dead jumbo and removed its tusks, which will be kept in the department’s museum. Monks were invited to perform a religious ceremony.

Mr Natthaphon said he would consult national park and forestry officials and others about how best to safeguard against elephants falling into water holes dug to supply water for fruit crops in the area. 

Forestry officials take the drowned elephant's measurements after it was lifted from the pond. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT: Recovery make take longer

Thailand's economic engines may not be as strong as before and the country's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Thursday.

11:11
Business

Domestic car sales down

Domestic car sales declined 13% in October from a year earlier to 64,462 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

11:02
Thailand

A new blow for same-sex marriages

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which only allows for a man and a woman to register their marriage, is not against people's constitutional rights, marking a blow for proponents of same-sex marriages.

10:25