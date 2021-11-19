Section
Govt aims to expedite gender bill
published : 19 Nov 2021 at 10:18

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The government will speed up the revision of a draft law on civil partnership to protect the rights of all genders, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

His assurance comes after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which limits the definition of marriage to a man and a woman, is not against people's constitutional rights.

The ruling was sought to decide whether Section 1448 contradicts sections 5, 26 and 27 of the charter, which guarantee equal rights to every citizen.

However, the court made an observation, noting that parliament, the cabinet and other government organisations should draft a law to ensure the rights of all people regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mr Wissanu said the draft bill aiming to permit the civil partnership registration of same-sex couples is under review following disagreements. Authorities concerned are urged to speed up the drafting process, he said.

He said the disagreements were voiced because the government opted to classify same-sex marriages differently.

Activists have argued that all clauses involving different-sex marriages in the Civil and Commercial Code should be amended to ensure equality for all under the constitution.

Natthawut Buaprathum and Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, MPs for the Move Forward Party, on Thursday said the opposition group will push ahead with its plan to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code and 69 related sections.

Mr Tunyawaj said the party's amendment draft has been submitted to the House of Representatives.

Advocates for gender diversity and equality said on Thursday that they plan to hold a mass rally on Nov 28 to raise awareness about equal treatment under the law. The details of the planned rally were not disclosed.

