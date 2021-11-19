Section
CIA deputy director drops in on Prayut
Thailand
General

published : 19 Nov 2021 at 17:25

writer: Wassana Nanuam and Mongkol Bangprapa

David Cohen, deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, arrives at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)
David Cohen, deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States, made an unscheduled visit to Government House on Friday.

Mr Cohen met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Thai Khu Fa building at 9.30am. Their meeting lasted about 45 minutes.

He also talked with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon at Command Building 1 and Gen Supot Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council, at the Red Building.

Security guards blocked reporters from covering the meetings and they could only take photos of the visitor from a distance. 

