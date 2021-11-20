Thai worker dies, another injured in Taiwan

A Taiwan News image shows the construction site of a mass transit line in New Taipei, Taiwan, where three workers, including a Thai man, were killed when scaffolding collapsed on Saturday. (Photo from Taiwan News Twitter)

A Thai construction worker died and another was injured after a structure collapsed during work on a new mass rapid transit line in northern Taiwan on Saturday.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he had been informed of the incident in Sanxia district, New Taipei City, at noon on the same day.

According to Taiwan News, three workers died and two were injured. The incident occurred when workers were pouring concrete for an elevated part. A segment of scaffolding collapsed, taking several workers with it.

Of the three fatalities, one was from Thailand while the other two were Taiwanese.

The Thai man who died was Chakkarin Puangkate, 49, from Si Sa Ket.

Another Thai worker, Noppol Najomtien from Chaiyabhum, had leg fractures and was being treated at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banqiao.

Mr Suchart said Thai labour officials in Taipei would visit Mr Noppol and arrange for the deportation of Chakkarin’s body.

They will also follow up on the benefits both of them were entitled to.

He added the relatives of both had been informed.