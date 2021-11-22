Expressway tolls waived over New Year

Toll fees will be waived on the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na-Bang Pakong) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli-Suksawat) during the New Year celebration, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said.

The toll exemption would reduce traffic congestion, facilitate travel and help people keep holiday costs down, he said.



Tolls on the two expressways would be waived for five days, from 12.01am on Dec 30 to 11.59pm on Jan 3.