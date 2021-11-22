Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Expressway tolls waived over New Year
Thailand
General

Expressway tolls waived over New Year

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 15:06

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Toll fees will be waived on the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na-Bang Pakong) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli-Suksawat) during the New Year celebration, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said.

The toll exemption would reduce traffic congestion, facilitate travel and help people keep holiday costs down, he said.

Tolls on the two expressways would be waived for five days, from 12.01am on Dec 30 to 11.59pm on Jan 3. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Expressway tolls waived over New Year

Toll fees will be waived on the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na-Bang Pakong) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli-Suksawat) during the New Year celebration, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said.

15:06
World

Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday condemned the latest flare-up in the disputed South China Sea after Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannon at Filipino boats.

15:01
Thailand

Foreigners 'not wearing masks, partying'

Many foreign visitors are not wearing face masks and gather in groups in violation of Covid-19 disease control regulations, and will be prosecuted if they fail to comply, a government spokesman warned on Monday

14:45