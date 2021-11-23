5,126 new Covid cases, 53 more deaths

Section
Thailand
published : 23 Nov 2021 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

A woman gets a vaccine shot at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Monday. People, including those aged 12-18 in the non-mainstream education system, are being offered first jabs on a walk-in basis at the station until Dec 7. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
There were 5,126 new Covid-19 cases and 53 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The number of new cases fell from 6,428 announced on Monday, when the country recorded 49 more deaths.

On Monday, 7,748 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,047,272 Covid-19 patients, 1,945,127 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,076,135 Covid-19 cases, with 1,972,553 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,395 during the third wave and 20,489 since the beginning of the pandemic.

