Gun seller caught

Kraiwit Issara, white shirt, with three home-made guns and some ammunition at his room in a house in tambon Lak Hok, Muang district, Pathum Thani province. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A young man was arrested on Monday with four home-made guns in his possession that he intended to sell, police said.

Pol Maj Gen Wasant Techa-akarakasem, commander of the Provincial Police Region 1 investigation office, said the suspect was arrested about 5pm in front of a car repair garage in tambon Bang Phun, Thanyaburi district.



Police had been hiding nearby, lying in wait for him after being tipped off.



When the suspect turned up he was arrested and identified as Kraiwit Issara,18.



He was carrying a black shoulder bag police said contained a home-made .38 gun and three rounds of ammunition.

Mr Kraiwit allegedly revealed during questioning that he had three other guns in his room at house 169/11 in Warasiri Housing Estate in tambon Lak Hok, Muang district.



A search found three more home-made .38 semi-automatic guns and 94 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Mr Kraiwit allegedly confessed he bought the guns from a man called Nad, a Bangkok resident. The guns were to be sold via LINE groups and Facebook.



He was handed over to Pak Khlong Rangsit police station for legal proceedings.