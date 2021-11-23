Minister: Europe willing to donate vaccines to Thailand

A million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Several European countries are willing to donate vaccines to Thailand, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

Mr Don said this after one million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Thailand on Monday.



He did not name the countres preapared to donate, saying the Ministry of Public Health had details.

Asked whether Thailand would be open to tourists from more than the 63 countries currently allowed to enter with minimal quarantine, Mr Don said that was for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to decide.

He said countries considered low-risk may be added to the list. Tourists must comply with conditions stipulated by the government, especially the vaccination requirement.

"In order to draw tourists, stability is fundamental. Our country is already on top in terms of charm and attractions. All we need is stability. We must be stable and peaceful," he said.

Mr Don said stability did not apply only to politics, but to other factors also and particularly security and convenience. It was normal practice for travellers to look up information about a country they wanted to visit, he said.

Asked whether the current number of arrivals, about 80,000, was satisfactory, Mr Don said the number depended on the situation in various countries, and whether their citizens were ready to travel and submit to the restrictions imposed by host countries.

The minister was speaking at Government House in Bangkok before going into the weekly cabinet meeting.