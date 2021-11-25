Section
184 more illegal border crossers caught in Tak
Thailand
General

published : 25 Nov 2021 at 12:10

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Some of the 184 illegal border crossers from Myanmar caught in forest in Phop Phra district, Tak, in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo supplied)
TAK: Another 184 illegal border crossers from Myanmar were caught in forest in Phop Phra district of this northern province in the early hours of Thursday.

A patrol of soldiers, police and local officials spotted a large group of people walking through  forest in tambon Chong Khaeb shortly after midnight.

Upon seeing the patrol, they attempted to flee.  A total of 184 people,111 men and 72 women, were subsequently caught. All were  Myanmar nationals and had no entry documents, officials said.

After health checks for Covid-19, they were taken to Phop Phra police station for further interrogation and legal action.

