184 more illegal border crossers caught in Tak

Some of the 184 illegal border crossers from Myanmar caught in forest in Phop Phra district, Tak, in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo supplied)

TAK: Another 184 illegal border crossers from Myanmar were caught in forest in Phop Phra district of this northern province in the early hours of Thursday.

A patrol of soldiers, police and local officials spotted a large group of people walking through forest in tambon Chong Khaeb shortly after midnight.

Upon seeing the patrol, they attempted to flee. A total of 184 people,111 men and 72 women, were subsequently caught. All were Myanmar nationals and had no entry documents, officials said.

After health checks for Covid-19, they were taken to Phop Phra police station for further interrogation and legal action.