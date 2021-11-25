Thailand Prime Minister meets Huawei CEO to promote collaboration on digital transformation and talent development

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, top right, participates in a video conference with the management of Huawei Technologies Co including its founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei, left, on Thursday. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had a good, productive discussion with the founder of Huawei Technologies Co.

The prime minister wrote on his Facebook account on Thursday that he had a video conference with the management of Huawei and was "very pleased to tell people that the discussion was very good and opened opportunities for cooperation in many areas to support the work of the government and the private sector in Thailand."

In the video conference, the prime minister talked with Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei.

According to Gen Prayut, topics of discussion included the use of digital technology in medicine, education, trade, services, tourism, finance, agriculture and industry.

Both sides also discussed the development of cloud platforms for all parties to use big data. This will require long-term and continuous investment.

The conference also covered the development of digital personnel, innovators and startups as well as smart ports and airports that would use 5G technology and artificial intelligence, the prime minister wrote.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister also thanked Huawei Technologies for donating face masks and providing technological support to help the government cope with Covid-19.

He ordered governmental organisations to discuss possible cooperation projects with Huawei, the spokesman said.

Mr Thanakorn quoted Mr Ren as saying that Huawei Technologies had successfully applied 5G technology and artificial intelligence to help develop many areas in China. He believed that the discussion on Thursday would lead to technological solutions for the develepment of Thailand.

Mr Ren also said Huawei Technologies has set up the Huawei ASEAN Academy in the Eastern Economic Corridor and already conducted training courses for more than 40,000 people there, according to the government spokesman.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, and Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei during their video conference on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

A subsequent statement from Huawei Technologies quoted Mr Ren as saying that Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation for many years.

“We look forward to further accelerating the integration of digital technologies in Thailand’s key industries, especially in port and airport capabilities,” the CEO was quoted as saying.

“We strongly believe in Thailand's successful digital transformation and talent development. Our local team will continue working closely with Thai customers and partners to serve the country’s social and economic development with technology solutions.”

Mr Ren also mentioned the company’s Smart Port and Smart Airport Solutions which developed safe, efficient, and intelligent ports and airports in China.

Huawei entered Thailand in 1999 and now has over 2,800 employees, 86% of whom are Thai.