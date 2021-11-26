Cops take tougher stand on street racing law

Police want to amend a law to classify an illegal motorcycle street race as the one consists of only two or more racers. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) want to amend a law that classifies an illegal motorcycle street race as one that consists of five or more racers. Police want it changed to two or more racers.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on Thursday said a draft to change the Land Traffic Act is being considered by a Senate committee.

Police across the country will be informed of the change in due course so it can be applied, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

The proposed amendment comes as police conduct a nationwide clampdown on illegal racing which has resulted in almost 20,000 motorcycles being seized this month.

As part of the clampdown, police will monitor social media to look for street racing gatherings, he said, while adding that schools will be investigated over the issue as 50% of bike racers are of school age. People can also inform the police of any illegal races and receive a 3,000 baht reward, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Region (PPR) 3 has clamped down on illegal street racing in Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Yasothon, Sri Sa Ket, Surin, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Deputy PPR3 chief Pol Maj Gen Promnattaket Hamkampai said police have proceeded with legal actions against 2,851 individuals and seized 2,051 bikes and 279 modified exhaust pipes.

He said there were 1,062 people who have a tendency to race in public.