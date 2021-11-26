Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant

Photographer Thanawat Wisetnarakul, 38, is shown the warrant for his arrest for the alleged rape of a beauty pageant contestant, after his car was stopped by police in Pathum Thani province. (Photo supplied)

A photographer has been arrested in Pathum Thani for the alleged rape of a beauty pageant contestant and is also accused of sexually assaulting other contestants.

Police commandoes stopped his car and took Thanawat Wisetnarakul, 38, into custody on Khlong Ha Road in Khlong Luang district on Thursday afternoon, Pol Maj Gen Phumin Phumphanmuang, special operations commander, said on Friday.

The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court on Nov 24 on a charge of forcible rape of a person not in a situation to resist.

Pol Col Wachiara Yaothaisong, superintendent at the special operations, led the arrest. He said Mr Thanawat admitted he was the man named on the warrant, but denied he raped the woman, as alleged. He said it was consensual sex.

Pol Col Wachira said the suspect is a photographer and was also accused of the sexual harassment of two contestants, aged 19 and 23, in the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 pageant.

The two women were accompanied by lawer Saranya Wangsukcharoen when they filed their complaint against Mr Thanawat with Lumphini police on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old alleged he sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Khao Yai of Nakhon Ratchasima and again at a hotel in Lumphini during the pageant beauty camps from Oct 9-15 this year.

The 23-year-old contestant alleged she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Chon Buri on Oct 22.

The two women were among the 30 finalists of the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 pageant.

Pol Col Chakkarit Chosungnern, chief of Lumphini poice, said on Friday the two women would be sent for a medical examination.

The arrested suspect would be taken to Lumphini police station to also acknowlege the charges against him filed against him there.

Ms Saranya said the legal team had compiled evidence to support their case, refuting the suspect's claim it was consensual.

She said other contestants had also indicated they would lay charges against Mr Thanawat.