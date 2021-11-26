Pattaya music fest to continue despite Covid reports

Mayor confident in health measures as weekend fireworks show also goes ahead as planned

A message reminds concert-goers about Covid safety on the opening night of the Pattaya Music Festival on Nov 5. More concerts are planned for Dec 3-3 and Dec 10-11. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Music festivals and other activities in Pattaya will continue as planned despite the discovery of coronavirus infections in some people who had gathered outside the concert venue, Mayor Sonthaya Khunpleum said on Friday.

Mr Sonthaya said no scheduled events in the resort city would be derailed by the detection of the virus during the second weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival on Nov 12 and 13.

The provincial public health office in Chon Buri on Thursday urged all unmasked attendees who had gone outside the concert site on those two days to get tested after a number of people on the fringes of the site had been detected with the virus.

The office did not specify the exact number of people infected.

The music festival started on Nov 5-6, followed by shows on Nov 12-13. The next concerts on the beach will be held on Dec 3-4 and Dec 10-11.

The city is holding a fireworks festival on Friday and Saturday and is also preparing for New Year countdown events from Dec 29 to Dec 31.

Mr Sonthaya expressed confidence in the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, noting that only 500 concert-goers were allowed inside the music zone to ensure proper social distancing.

Police and volunteers will step up patrols outside the concert zone and authorities will also take action on violators of alcohol bans, he added.