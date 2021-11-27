6,073 new Covid cases, 32 new deaths

Section
Thailand
General

published : 27 Nov 2021 at 08:02

writer: Online Reporters

People wait to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Thailand logged 6,073 new Covid-19 cases and 64 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 6,538 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,072,096 Covid-19 patients, 1,973,076 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,100,959 Covid-19 cases, with 2,000,502 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,583 during the third wave and 20,677 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

