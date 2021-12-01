Section
Illegal job seekers caught in Kanchanaburi
Thailand
Illegal job seekers caught in Kanchanaburi

published : 1 Dec 2021 at 18:45

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Anan Songchai, 29, is arrested driving a white pickup truck carrying 24 illegal Myanmar migrants in Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi, early on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Twenty-four Myanmar job seekers were arrested for illegal entry after a van was stopped by a government patrol in Sai Yok district early on Wednesday, police said.

A team of border patrol police and district officials signalled for a white Isuzu van to stop for a search about 3.45am. It was heading in the direction of Samakkhitham or Moo 5 village in tambon Lum Sum.

Instead, the driver accelerated and attempted to flee. The van was pursued by a patrol vehicle and forced to stop.

There were 24 Myanmar nationals, 12 men and 12 women, packed in the van, which was driven by Anan Songchai, 29, from Sai Yok district.

The 24 said they travelled from Bago province in Myanmar and entered Thailand through a natural border crossing in Sai Yok district. They had paid 18,000-20,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

They were handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

Mr Anan, the Thai driver, was charged with assisting people entering the country illegally.

