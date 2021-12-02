Section
Cold spell forecast for upper regions
Thailand
General

Cold spell forecast for upper regions

published : 2 Dec 2021 at 12:19

writer: Online Reporters

People buy warm clothes at a market in Samut Prakan on Wednesday, as end-of-year temperatures drop. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
People buy warm clothes at a market in Samut Prakan on Wednesday, as end-of-year temperatures drop. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Cooler weather is forecast for the North, Northeast, Central and East with temperatures expected to drop 3-5°C through to Sunday.

The Meteorological Department said on Thursday morning that another strong high-pressure system from China would cover upper Thailand from Dec 3 to Dec 5. The weather would be  cool to cold with strong winds.

Temperatures in the Northeast, North, Central and East would fall 3-5°C,  and mountain tops in the North and Northeast could expect morning lows of 3-12°C.

The department advised people in upper Thailand to take care of their health, which could be affected by weather changes.

