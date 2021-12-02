Section
Baby elephant gets life-saving care after trap and shooting ordeal
Thailand
Baby elephant gets life-saving care after trap and shooting ordeal

published : 2 Dec 2021 at 22:34

writer: Reuters

A three-month-old baby elephant saved from a hunter's trap and sent for medical treatment for its mangled right front leg and recovery process is seen in Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi on Thursday. (Reuters photo)
CHONBURI: A three-month-old baby elephant was recovering in this eastern province on Thursday following lifesaving treatment after being shot several times and caught in a hunter's trap.

The elephant, whom rescuers have named "Fahsai", meaning "clear sky", was found by passers-by on Sunday with her right foot caught in a trap and gunshot wounds to her shoulder.

 

"We managed to extract a large fragment of a bullet, followed by two smaller pieces," said veterinarian Padet Siridumrong.

Fahsai's wounds will have to be tended to daily until she is strong enough to undergo surgery to extract remaining bullet fragments.

She will be given milk from other mother elephants at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province before a foster-mother elephant is found to adopt her.

