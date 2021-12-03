Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Air force pilot badly hurt in F-5 crash
Thailand
General

Air force pilot badly hurt in F-5 crash

published : 3 Dec 2021 at 13:46

writer: Wassana Nanuam

The pilot is treated for injuries sustained when he ejected from his F-5 fighter plane as it crashed into a field during a training flight, in Chai Badan district, Lop Buri province, on Friday morning. (Photo supplied: Wassana Nanuam)
The pilot is treated for injuries sustained when he ejected from his F-5 fighter plane as it crashed into a field during a training flight, in Chai Badan district, Lop Buri province, on Friday morning. (Photo supplied: Wassana Nanuam)

The pilot was seriously injured when an F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in Chai Badan district of Lop Buri province on Friday morning.

Air Force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornchaidee said the fighter, from Wing 21,  crashed into a training field in Chai Badan district around 11am.

The pilot ejected but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the spokesman said.

The air force chief had expressed his deep concern for the injured pilot, AVM Prapas said.

The air force had set up an inquiry into the crash.

A source said the plane was almost 40 years old but had received proper maintenance.

The air force had a fleet of 19 F-5s based in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Air force pilot badly hurt in F-5 crash

The pilot was seriously injured when an F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in Chai Badan district of Lop Buri province on Friday morning.

13:46
Tech

Apple warns suppliers of slowing iPhone demand

Apple Inc, suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand.

13:00
Thailand

Talk-show monk leaves monkhood

Phra Maha Paivan Worawano, one of two celebrity monks in hot water over a live-streamed talk show laced with political messages and giggling in September, left the monkhood on Friday.

12:33