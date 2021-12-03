Air force pilot badly hurt in F-5 crash
published : 3 Dec 2021 at 13:46
writer: Wassana Nanuam
The pilot was seriously injured when an F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in Chai Badan district of Lop Buri province on Friday morning.
Air Force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornchaidee said the fighter, from Wing 21, crashed into a training field in Chai Badan district around 11am.
The pilot ejected but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the spokesman said.
The air force chief had expressed his deep concern for the injured pilot, AVM Prapas said.
The air force had set up an inquiry into the crash.
A source said the plane was almost 40 years old but had received proper maintenance.
The air force had a fleet of 19 F-5s based in Ubon Ratchathani province.
