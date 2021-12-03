Apology for headline

The Bangkok Post would like to express an apology for its "insensitive" decision to choose the word "hunt" on its headline "Government hunts for African visitors" on the front page of the Dec 2 edition and on website to describe the police's attempt to trace 783 visitors from southern African countries since Nov 15 for testing them for the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Bangkok Post did not have any intention to convey discriminatory or racist terms. The Bangkok Post assures that it is committed to promoting human equality and people's rights.