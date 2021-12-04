Holidaymakers flock to three popular islands in Trat

Tourism operators encouraged by brisk business on first of two consecutive long weekends

Holidaymakers prepare to board the ferry to Koh Kut, a popular island in Trat on Saturday. Other piers in the eastern province also saw many visitors. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: More than 10,000 holidaymakers flocked to this eastern province, most of them heading for three popular islands on Saturday, on the first day of a three-day holiday weekend, with room bookings in the province reaching 70%.

At Laem Sok pier in tambon Ao Yai of Muang district, more than 1,000 tourists took ferry boats to Koh Kut. The three ferry operators — Boonsiri Ferry, Koh Kut Express and Koh Kut Princess — said their boats were packed, while some other visitors used speedboat services.

At the Koh Chang and Centre Point piers in tambon Khlong Yai of Laem Ngob district, more than 2,000 vehicles queued to take ferries to Koh Chang on Saturday morning.

Holidaymakers also took ferries to Koh Chang, Koh Kut and Koh Mak from other piers in the province.

Wiyada Amornphetkul, an executive of Boonsiri Ferry, said all four of her company’s boats were full. Boats from other operators were also packed with passengers heading to Koh Kut. The total number of passengers taking ferries to the island might exceed 5,000 a day for the weekend, she said.

Wararat Chotiwan, secretary-general of the Trat Tourism Industry Council, said visits to the province had been picking up this month. In Muang district, more than 20 hotels reported bookings of at least 70%, said Ms Wararat, also the owner of the Trat City Hotel.

Many guests stayed overnight at hotels in Muang district before heading out to the islands, she added.

Although hotel reservations were still not as high as before the Covid-19 outbreak, recent bookings were a hopeful sign for the local economy and tourism industry, she said.

On Saturday alone, more than 10,000 holidaymakers visited the province, she estimated, adding that the number would increase further over the three-day holiday.

Tourism operators in Trat and other destinations close to Bangkok are looking forward to better days, with another long weekend coming up next week, and the New Year holidays just around the corner.

Ms Wararat said she expected a repeat of this weekend when the next three-day break begins on Friday, Dec 10.