Crystal meth worth B3bn seized at Bangkok Port
Thailand
General

900kg shipment concealed in silicon sheets was bound for Taiwan, authorities say

published : 4 Dec 2021 at 20:08

writer: Reuters

Authorities show the result of machine test on a silicon sheet in which crystal methamphetamine was concealed, after they seized 897 kilogrammes of the drug worth as much as 3 billion baht at Bangkok Port on Friday. (Reuters Photo)
Authorities intercepted nearly 900 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a cargo shipment at Bangkok Port and bound for Taiwan where it could be sold for up to 3 billion baht, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The drugs were seized by Customs officials late Friday, hidden in powder form inside 161 white silicon slabs in packages destined for Taiwan.

"The 897kg of crystal meth is worth about 500 to 600 million baht ($15 million to $18 million), but once they reach their destination they will be worth 3 billion baht in market price," Thai Customs director-general Patchara Anuntasil told a news conference on Saturday.

Mr Patchara said that Thai and Taiwanese authorities were both investigating.

The methamphetamine market has continued to expand and diversify in East and Southeast Asia, unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, police in Laos seized a record haul of 55 million methamphetamine tablets and over 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine tablets in the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet.

The Golden Triangle has a long history of illicit drug production and has recently served as a massive production centre for amphetamine-type stimulants, especially methamphetamine, used by Asian crime syndicates with distribution networks reaching as far as Japan and New Zealand. 

