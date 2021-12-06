Online shopping tops woes

Victims hold up evidence to show they were cheated after pre-ordering surfskates on Facebook in March. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) says 48,513 complaints regarding cyber problems have been lodged with the ministry's help centre over the past 11 months.

Deputy DES Minister Newin Chorchaithip said on Sunday that of these complaints, 33,080 involved online shopping problems faced by consumers, up by half on the same period last year.

He said the rest of the complaints forwarded to the help centre included 10,658 concerning illegal websites, 2,798 asking questions about online activities, 1,588 reporting cyber threats and 389 seeking ICT law clarifications. The period concerned was January to November.

"The ministry has solved 80% of over 10,000 complaints concerning online shopping problems,'' he said.

Mr Newin said 4,772 online shopping complaints were lodged last month alone.

They involved online shopping scams and concerns over low-quality products which were different from the online advertising description.

Most products were fashion items, household items, IT gadgets, food and drink and car accessories.

Meanwhile, police arrested five men for operating online gambling in a raid on a condo in Bangkok's Bang Khen district on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Chaikrit Pho-a, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau's Patrol and Special Operation Division, said the raid followed reports that a website for online gambling was being run from the Premio Fresco condominium complex on Ram Intra Road in Anusawari sub-district of Bang Khen.

In the raid on rooms 54/86 and 54/112, which were used as an office for running the website, police arrested five men identified only as Terdkiat or Terd, 28, Ratchanon or Ton, 26, Pattaratorn or Ter, 25, Yanwuut or Nite, 26, and Anusorn or Tam, 26.

The police seized six computers, 10 monitors, three wi-fi routers and eight mobile phones as evidence of the illegal online gambling.

Mr Terdkiat, one of the five, said they were hired by a man called Kla, whose real name and surname were not known, for 13,000-18,000 baht a month to operate the system and provide cash deposit and withdrawal services for some 2,000 customers.

He said the operation had 20 million baht per month in circulation and generated about 2 million baht profit per month.