Pick-up hit by bomb, forest ranger injured

A pick-up truck is seen on Road 4107 in Rangae district of Narathiwat on Monday after it was damaged by a roadside bomb. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A forest ranger was slightly injured when a pick-up was hit by bomb on a road in Rangae district on Monday, according to a police report.

The incident occurred at about 10.50am on Highway 4107 near Kubae Bado village in tambon Marubo Tok, Rangae district. The pick-up was carrying six forest rangers from the Thuak Khao Budo National Park, and was on the way back from Yingo district to Rueso district.



While nearing the village, an improvised mine planted on the road was remotely detonated.



The pick-up was slightly damaged.



One of the forest rangers was deafened by the loud explosion and was also suffering chest pain.