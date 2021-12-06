Pick-up hit by bomb, forest ranger injured
published : 6 Dec 2021 at 15:53
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A forest ranger was slightly injured when a pick-up was hit by bomb on a road in Rangae district on Monday, according to a police report.
The incident occurred at about 10.50am on Highway 4107 near Kubae Bado village in tambon Marubo Tok, Rangae district. The pick-up was carrying six forest rangers from the Thuak Khao Budo National Park, and was on the way back from Yingo district to Rueso district.
While nearing the village, an improvised mine planted on the road was remotely detonated.
The pick-up was slightly damaged.
One of the forest rangers was deafened by the loud explosion and was also suffering chest pain.