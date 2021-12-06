Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pick-up hit by bomb, forest ranger injured
Thailand
General

Pick-up hit by bomb, forest ranger injured

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 15:53

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A pick-up truck is seen on Road 4107 in Rangae district of Narathiwat on Monday after it was damaged by a roadside bomb. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
A pick-up truck is seen on Road 4107 in Rangae district of Narathiwat on Monday after it was damaged by a roadside bomb. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A forest ranger was slightly injured when a pick-up was hit by bomb on a road in Rangae district on Monday, according to a police report.

The incident occurred at about 10.50am on Highway 4107 near Kubae Bado village in tambon Marubo Tok, Rangae district. The pick-up was carrying six forest rangers from the Thuak Khao Budo National Park, and was on the way back from Yingo district to Rueso district.

While nearing the village, an improvised mine planted on the road was remotely detonated.

The pick-up was slightly damaged.

One of the forest rangers was deafened by the loud explosion and was also suffering chest pain.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1 tourist killed, 8 injured in van crash

CHIANG MAI: A van crashed on the way back down from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district, killing one tourist and injuring eight others on Monday morning, police said.

14:20
World

Suu Kyi jailed

Myanmar's junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences.

13:46
Thailand

Omnicron arrives

Thailand has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a US businessman who entered the country from Spain.

13:18