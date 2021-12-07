Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Five injured in expressway pileup
Thailand
General

Five injured in expressway pileup

published : 7 Dec 2021 at 10:30

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The damaged front of the pickup that first ran into the rear of a line of stopped vehicles on the Burapa Withi expressway in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Monday night. Five people were injured. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
The damaged front of the pickup that first ran into the rear of a line of stopped vehicles on the Burapa Withi expressway in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Monday night. Five people were injured. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Five people were injured in a pileup involving four vehicles on the Burapa Withi expressway in Bang Phli district on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred about 7.30pm near kilometre marker 10+200 on the inbound side of the expressway.

Chaiyawut Chantem, 30, the driver of the pickup that triggered the accident, told police he was driving from Rayong to Phetchaburi.

He noticed vehicles in front of him were slowing down and stepped on the brake, but found it was not functioning. His pickup crashed into the rear of a Toyota Fortuner, causing it to crash into a pickup in front of it that then hit a Honda sedan.

Mr Chaiwut was not hurt but five people, two men and three women, in the other three cars  were injured. They were taken by the Por Teck Tung Foundation rescuers to hospital. All four vehicles were damaged.

Police were examining recordings from surveiilance cameras to establish the cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar foreign minister visiting Cambodia after Suu Kyi sentencing

PHNOM PENH: Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, held talks in Cambodia on Tuesday, a day after the junta drew global condemnation for sentencing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail for incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules.

11:16
World

How coronavirus spreads in a tiny drop of water

NEW YORK: To better understand the coronavirus’s journey from one person to another, a team of 50 scientists has for the first time created an atomic simulation of the coronavirus nestled in a tiny airborne drop of water.

10:49
Thailand

Five injured in expressway pileup

SAMUT PRAKAN: Five people were injured in a pileup involving four vehicles on the Burapa Withi expressway in Bang Phli district on Monday night, police said.

10:30