Newborn child rescued from garbage bin

Rescue volunteers care for the newborn after lifting her from the garbage bin where she was found abandoned in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday. The baby's mother was found working nearby. Both were taken to hospital (Photo: Ruam Katanyu and Siam Ruamjai Pu-in rescue teams via kochasri radio centre)

A motorcyclist found a crying newborn child dumped in a garbage bin in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok early on Tuesday morning

Police later found the mother, a Myanmar woman, working in a foodshop nearby. Both were taken to hospital, Police said the mother will be charged.

Police and rescue workers were called to a side street near Chao Phor Sua shrine on Happy Land 1 Road in Khlong Chan area about 1.30am.

There they found a newborn baby, a girl, wrapped in a yellow towel inside a red garbage bin, said Pol Lt Col Somprasong Raksakaew, crime suppression chief at Lat Phrao police station.

The baby was alive and was quickly cared for.

Shortly after, a police patrol detained an exhausted-looking 30-year-old Myanmar woman working in a kha moo (stewed pork leg) shop nearby. They questioned her and concluded she was the baby's mother, Thai media reported.

The woman and the baby were taken to Nopparat Hospital.

Motorcyclist Kittiphan Mongkholkitkun, 31, told reporters that he returned home from a market and parked his motorcycle. He heard a baby crying and went to check out the sound.

He found a baby wrapped in a towel, head-down in a garbage bin in front of a shop. He immediately called police.

Pol Lt Col Somprasong, who led police to the scene, said he did not know how long the baby was in the garbage bin or if she would survive. What he could do was to seek a blessing from the nearby shrine for her safety.

He was delighted that the baby and her mother reached the hospital and both were safe.

Police would question the woman, who would be charged, he said.