Air pollution at levels harmful to health
Thailand
General

published : 8 Dec 2021 at 04:13

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Bangkok is shrouded in haze as two districts — Nong Khaem and Khlong Sam Wa — record high PM2.5 levels. Authorities warned residents in areas with high dust levels to avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks. Pornprom Satrabhaya
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA's) pollution centre reported a rise in the concentration of fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Nong Khaem district in Bangkok's west and Khlong Sam Wa district in the city's east.

The centre on Tuesday found PM2.5 levels in the two districts were at a level harmful to health. The centre found 58 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) of air in Nong Khaem district and 55 µg/m³ in Khlong Sam Wa district while the average PM2.5 level across Bangkok was 37.7 µg/m³.

The so-called safe level is 50µg/m³, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted on Facebook that pollution rises to peak levels during the cold season from December to February.

Pol Gen Aswin said the BMA will collaborate with other agencies to implement measures to control sources of fine dust particles including traffic fumes, construction sites and the outdoor burning of rubbish or biomass.

He said the BMA has campaigned for pollution reduction through various activities and will spray water on roads in a bid to minimise dust.

Residents are being advised to try and limit their exposure to dust particles and monitor air quality reports from various sources.

Some recommended sites are www.bangkokairquality.com, www.air4bangkok.com, www.prbangkok.com and the mobile application AirBKK.

