Mae Chee Sansanee dies aged 68
Thailand
General

Mae Chee Sansanee dies aged 68

published : 8 Dec 2021 at 10:17

writer: Online Reporters

Mae Chee Sansanee Sthirasuta, founder of the Sathira-Dhammasthan Buddhist learning centre in Bangkok's Bang Khen district. She died of cancer on Tuesday at the age of 68. (Photo supplied)
Mae Chee Sansanee Sthirasuta, a popular Buddhist nun and founder of the Sathira-Dhammasthan learning centre, died on Tuesday from cancer. She was 68.

Her death was announced on Tuesday at 8pm on the webpage of the Sathira-Dhammasthan Foundation.

The foundation's announcement said Mae Chee Sansanee had stomach cancer and started getting treatment in 2017. During the first year of treatment her condition improved. The cancer lump was detected again in mid-2020 and she again underwent treatment in hospital.

On Dec 3, 2021 her condition deteriorated and doctors found the tumour had grown bigger and the cancer had spread.

In response to her wishes, her carers on Dec 6 took her back to the Sathira-Dhammasthan centre, where she peacfully passed away on Tuesday at 6.23pm.

The foundation will today announce the schedule of her funeral.

The Sathira-Dhammasthan Centre was founded by Mae Chee Sansanee in 1987. It is on Vacharapol road in Tha Raeng area of Bangkok's Bang Khen district and provides a variety of programmes for people of all ages, genders and walks of life to study dhamma and take meditation courses.

