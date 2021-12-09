Man charged with plastic-bag murder of his mother

The body of the murdered 60-year-old woman lies in a room in the food court of an office building in Lumphini, Bangkok, on Wednesday. There were four plastic bags over her head. (Photo by: Por Tek Tung Foundation's Thonglor rescue team Facebook page)

A 26-year-old engineer has been arrested and charged with killing his mother, who was found stabbed and with four plastic bags over her head, fastened shut around her neck.

The woman was killed in a frenzied attack in a room in the food court of an office building in Lumphini district of Bangkok on Wednesday evening. Witnesses called police.

Police, forensic officers, a doctor and rescue workers went to the fourth floor of Mahatun Plaza Building on Phoenchit Road in Lumphini area, Pol Lt Col Therdsak Manaschon, investigation chief at Lumphini police said.

The fourth floor is occupied by the food court and a parking area.

Witnesses were gathered there and talking about the events when police arrived, according to media reports.

They told police that a man was hiding inside a room there where he had killed his mother. The officers spoke to him through the door, and he later opened the door and surrendered.

The 26-year-old suspect, whose name was withheld, was taken away to Lumphini police station.

Inside the room, police found the body of the suspect's 60-year-old mother, who had a shop in the food court. She was covered in blood and there were four plastic bags covering her head and fastened around her neck. Two knives were on the floor near the body.

Investigators confirmed the suspect was the dead woman's son. He was an engineer employed by a big firm in Rayong. He suffered stress brought on by work and had sought treatment at Samitivej Hospital.

He was currently on leave and had returned to Bangkok to stay with his mother for about two weeks.

On Wednesday, he went into an unprovoked frenzy, witnesses told police. He suddenly attacked his mother and killed her.

He was held in police custody and faces a charge of murdering his mother.

A lengthy video clip shows police inspecting a room in the food court of the office building where a woman was murdered on Wednesday evening. (Video clip by Por Tek Tung Foundation's Thonglor rescue team)