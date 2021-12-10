Insurer pays grieving parents after 7-month delay

Firm fined heavily for stalling in case of Buri Ram university student killed by car

Southeast Insurance representative Phusit Yimpanit presents a cheque for 2.5 million baht to the parents of crash victim Patcharapa Kayram at the Buri Ram branch of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) on Friday. (Photo: Surachai Piragasa)

BURI RAM: Southeast Insurance on Friday paid 2.5 million baht to the family of a 21-year-old car crash victim after delaying the payment for seven months.

Company representative Phusit Yimpanit made the presentation at the Buri Ram branch of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) to the parents of Patcharapa Kayram. The fourth-year student at Buriram Rajabhat University died after a Mercedes-Benz struck the motorcycle she was riding on May 1.

The OIC earlier fined Southeast Insurance 1.85 million baht for delaying compensation to the crash victim’s family. The company also faced penalties of 20,200 baht per day until it paid the entire sum to the family.

Somchai Kayram and his wife Somret said they were delighted to receive justice after pursuing compensation from the insurer for seven months. The parents said they forgave the car driver and the insurance firm even though the firm did not explain why the payment was delayed.

Mr Somchai said his family would use some of the money they received to make merit for their daughter, pay debts incurred from her funeral, and keep the remainder for use during sickness.

He thanked the OIC, public prosecutors, the Buri Ram governor and other agencies for their help.

The representative of the insurance firm expressed regret to the family over the loss of their daughter. However, he declined to speak to reporters.

Maitri Chanudhom, director of OIC region 4, also expressed regret over the death of the student and the resulting delay in compensation.

The Buri Ram court on Aug 31 found the Mercedes-Benz driver covered by the Southeast policy guilty of reckless driving causing death.