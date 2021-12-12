33 first-time entries in latest Michelin guide

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will launch the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phangnga 2022 publication on Thursday.

The fifth edition lists 133 restaurants, of which 33 are first-time entries, in its Bib Gourmand selection, which recognises friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices with a maximum of 1,000 baht for a three-course meal including starter, main course, and dessert and excluding beverages.

Most (71) are located in Bangkok, 29 in Phuket and Phangnga, 23 in Chiang Mai and 10 in Ayutthaya. The ancient province will be covered for the first time in the Michelin Guide in Thailand. Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guides, said Ayutthaya made its grand debut, with four restaurants and six street food venues.

Among them are Ban Tako Rai and Ban Ton Sai restaurants, Roti Sai Mai Abidin-Pranom Saengaroon shop on U-Thong Road, which has sold pandan roti and fluffy candy floss for 70 years, and Hia Kae Pork Satay shop on Pa Maphrao Road in Muang district. In the Bangkok metropolitan area, new eateries include Nong Rim Klong in Wattana district, Mae Khlong Hua Pla Mo Fai in Taling Chan and Man Muang in Saphan Sung district. Another new entry is Fried Banana Rama 5 in Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi.

Meanwhile, the TAT has announced an extension of the Michelin Guide for another five years to 2026 with a budget of 135 million baht.