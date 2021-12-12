Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,787 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,787 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

published : 12 Dec 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers prepare a mobile Covid-testing unit at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Health workers prepare a mobile Covid-testing unit at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,787 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

This compared with 39 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,079 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 5,606 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,168,646 Covid-19 cases, with 2,095,859 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,077 during the third wave and 21,171 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters chain themselves to Olympic rings

LAUSANNE: Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.

11 Dec 2021
Thailand

Unlocking potential

The Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.

11 Dec 2021
World

New Caledonia tense on eve of independence vote

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

11 Dec 2021