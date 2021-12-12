3,787 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

Health workers prepare a mobile Covid-testing unit at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,787 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

This compared with 39 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,079 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 5,606 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,168,646 Covid-19 cases, with 2,095,859 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,077 during the third wave and 21,171 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.