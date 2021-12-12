Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Majority not keen to travel during New Year holidays: poll
Thailand
General

Majority not keen to travel during New Year holidays: poll

published : 12 Dec 2021 at 11:39

writer: Online Reporters

The Phimai Historical Park in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, is visited by tourists during the long holiday from Dec 10 to Dec 12 to mark Constitution Day. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
The Phimai Historical Park in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, is visited by tourists during the long holiday from Dec 10 to Dec 12 to mark Constitution Day. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A majority of people either will not travel during the long New Year holidays or are still undecided due to Covid-19 concerns, according a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,304 people throughout the country from Dec 6-9 to compile travel plans over the New Year holidays.

Asked whether they would travel over the period, 40.57% said they would not, citing concerns over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, economic problems and unfavourable traffic conditions. A further 34.35% said they definitely would, saying that they had been fully vaccinated, wanted to rest and relax and had planned their trips in advance. The rest, 25.08%, were still uncertain.

Asked to name the five provinces they most wanted to visit, Chiang Mai came first with 41.22%, followed by Chiang Rai with 25.68%, Prachuap Khiri Khan with 25.00%, Nan with 23.65% and Chon Buri with 20.27%.

Asked what should be done to promote tourism during the long New Year holidays, 64.42% said tour operators' health safety measures should be certified by the Public Health Ministry; 63.57% said the government should create confidence in measures against Covid-19 at tourist spots; 46.51% said the government should introduce more financial assistance programmes to promote tourism; 46.05% said tour operators should launch promotional campaigns; and 45.81% said people should be provided with subsidies for buying consumer goods.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters chain themselves to Olympic rings

LAUSANNE: Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.

11 Dec 2021
Thailand

Unlocking potential

The Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.

11 Dec 2021
World

New Caledonia tense on eve of independence vote

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

11 Dec 2021