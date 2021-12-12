More migrant job seekers detained in upper North

The 39 Myanmar nationals were caught in Chiang Mai's Fang district after entering the country illegally for jobs on Saturday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Thirty-nine Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry in Fang district of this northern province on Saturday night, police said.

The job seekers - 15 men and 24 women - were hiding near Pang Kwai, the Moo 6 village, in tambon Mae Ngon of Fang district when they were spotted and rounded up at about 9pm by troops from Cavalry Company 4 of the Pha Muang Force.



An investigation revealed that they were from Lashio, Kyaukme and Pa-o townships in Shan State of Myanmar. They hired a Myanmar guide to lead them to the border with Thailand and crossed over at Pang Kwai village. They had paid 25,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.



The border crossers underwent a Covid-19 screening before being handed over to police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.