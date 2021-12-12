Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
More migrant job seekers detained in upper North
Thailand
General

More migrant job seekers detained in upper North

published : 12 Dec 2021 at 14:32

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

The 39 Myanmar nationals were caught in Chiang Mai's Fang district after entering the country illegally for jobs on Saturday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
The 39 Myanmar nationals were caught in Chiang Mai's Fang district after entering the country illegally for jobs on Saturday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Thirty-nine Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry in Fang district of this northern province on Saturday night, police said.

The job seekers - 15 men and 24 women - were hiding near Pang Kwai, the Moo 6 village, in tambon Mae Ngon of Fang district when they were spotted and rounded up at about 9pm by troops from Cavalry Company 4 of the Pha Muang Force.

An investigation revealed that they were from Lashio, Kyaukme and Pa-o townships in Shan State of Myanmar. They hired a Myanmar guide to lead them to the border with Thailand and crossed over at Pang Kwai village. They had paid 25,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

The border crossers underwent a Covid-19 screening before being handed over to police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters chain themselves to Olympic rings

LAUSANNE: Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.

11 Dec 2021
Thailand

Unlocking potential

The Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.

11 Dec 2021
World

New Caledonia tense on eve of independence vote

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

11 Dec 2021